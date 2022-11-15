3 held with illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 14

The police have arrested three youngsters for allegedly possessing an illegal weapon, though the police also seized a licensed weapon from their possession. One of the suspects had three criminal cases, including one under the NDPS Act, registered against him.

Those arrested have been identified as Harpartap Singh of Fateh Singh Colony, Mohit Kumar of Sandhu Colony, Majitha Road and Sanjiv Singh of New Jawahar Nagar on Batala road.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the trio was arrested during the checking of vehicles in the Mall Road area.

During the checking, the police seized a country-made pistol of .32 bore caliber and a licenced revolver of .32 bore besides six live bullets from their possession.

Khosa said the licenced weapon belonged to Mohit. While Harpartap had three criminal cases against him, the other don’t have any criminal record. He said a case under Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them and further investigations were under progress.

The police also impounded the car DL-3C-BA-63331 Honda Accord in which they were travelling. The source of illegal weapon and motive was being ascertained.