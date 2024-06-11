3 held with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 10

The Kathunangal police have arrested Vijay Singh, a resident of Hardo Jhande village in Batala, Gurdaspur district, for allegedly possessing a .32 bore country-made pistol along with two bullets.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Singh said he was present at the Kathunangal bypass flyover when he received information that Vijay Singh, who was carrying a country-made pistol, was coming towards the Kathunangal side from Varyam Nangal toll plaza.

The ASI said following the tip-off, the police intercepted the suspect, who tried to flee from the spot, but was arrested. During search, the police recovered a pistol from the possession of the suspect, the ASI said. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the suspect in this connection, the ASI added.

In another incident, the Jandiala Guru police have nabbed two persons identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Mathi, and Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Chhjalwandi village, and recovered a .30 bore country-made pistol with a live round from their possession. Two of their accomplices Sajan and Karandeep Singh, both residents of Gehrimandi, managed to escape from the spot.

Investigation officer ASI Harjinder Singh said the police got a tip-off that the suspects, who were carrying a country-made pistol, were standing near the Gehrimandi overhead water tank.

The ASI said the informer told that a girl in the family of the suspects had eloped with one Jagjit Singh, a resident of Gehrimandi. The suspects were planning to threaten Jagjit’s family. Following this, the police raided the spot and arrested Akashdeep and Jashanpreet while Sajan and Karandeep managed to flee, the ASI said. A case under the Arms Act was registered against the four suspects, the ASI added.

