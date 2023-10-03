3 held with toy pistol, sharp weapons in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 2

The police have arrested three snatchers within four hours of the incident in which they looted a mobile phone and cash from a scooter-borne person near Khanna Paper Mill on the Amritsar-Attari bypass road on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Those arrested were identified as Akashdeep Singh, Dharambir Singh and Jashan Kumar, alias Raghav, of Kot Khalsa.

According to the police, they used to rob people by threatening them with a toy pistol and sharp weapons. The police have recovered the toy pistol, two sharp weapons (Datars), two mobile phones, Rs 2,200 in cash and a motorcycle from the trio.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the interrogation of the suspects had led to solving of two snatching cases. They were currently on three-day police remand and further interrogation was on, he said.

Amandeep Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said on the intervening night of September 30 and October 1, Heera Singh of Rajasansi was going from Ranjit Avenue to Majitha Road bypass on his scooter. Heera said when he crossed Khanna Paper Mill, three motorcycle-borne persons intercepted him. Two of them carrying sharp weapons approached the victim and snatched his mobile phone and Rs 2,200 cash he was carrying.

Heera said following information, a police team arrested the suspects within four hours and recovered the mobile phone and cash from them.

Investigation revealed that the suspects had earlier snatched a cellphone from a city resident at Saini Chowk and a case was lodged with the Sadar police on August 22 in this connection.