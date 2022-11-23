3 held with weapons in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

The Amritsar rural police have arrested three robbers with illegal weapons. They were arrested following a tip-off about their presence in Jhanjoti village.

The robbers have been identified as Pardeep Singh of Rajasansi, Gurpreet Singh of Maqboolpura and Mandeep Singh of Harsha Chhina.

ASI Gurjit Singh said the police have seized a pistol and 14 bullets from their possession. The cops are currently looking into the suspects’ past record. The five suspects were produced in the court, and later brought on police remand for further interrogation.