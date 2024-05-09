3 Independents file nominations from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Three Independent candidates today filed their nominations papers for the ensuing Lok Sabha election from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency.

Sharanjit Kaur, 39, from Tung Bala has declared movable assets of Rs 2 lakh. A matriculate, Kaur has not declared any immovable assets and runs a boutique in the city.

The second candidate Amanpreet Singh, 31, from Mahdipur village in Majitha. Amanpreet, a BSC (IT) graduate, has declared movable assets of Rs 15.22 lakh which include a car, a bike and 10 gm gold. Amanpreet has declared immovable assets worth Rs 61 lakh which include a house and four kanal agricultural land. He has also declared liabilities of Rs 7 lakh.

62-year-old Bal Krisha Sharma of Batala road has also filed his nomination papers as per which he has declared movable assets of Rs 10.25 lakh which include 100 gm gold. In his immovable assets, Sharma has declared property worth Rs 4.35 crore.

Daswinder Kaur, a joint candidate of CPI and CPI (M), filed her nominations yesterday. A total of four candidates have filed their nominations till date. Last date for filing nominations is May 14.

Candidates of national political parties are expected to file their nominations within the next few days.

