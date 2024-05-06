3-kg heroin seizure: Police get 4-day remand of drug peddlers

Amritsar, May 5
Drug peddler Karanbir Singh of Chakbala village in Ajnala had earlier got two consignments of drugs smuggled from Pakistan. He was in direct contact with Pakistan-based trans-border narcotic smuggler Dogar Rajput.
This came to light when cops interrogated him during his remand.
Along with Karanbir, the police had arrested Balwinder Singh of Gaggomahal village in Ramdass area. The police had confiscated 3-kg heroin along with 1-kg crystal methamphetamine (crystal meth), popularly known as ICE, a party drug from their occupation.
This is the second consignment of heroin and ICE drug in the past couple of days. A day before yesterday, CI wing of Punjab Police had seized 4-kg ICE and 1-kg heroin from a drug trafficker.
Amritsar Rural SSP Satinder Singh informed that a special cell of the rural police arrested Balwinder Singh and Karanbir Singh from Punga village. They were travelling on a bike when a patrolling police party signalled them to stop. However, seeing the police party, the accused took a U-turn to flee but their bike skidded. Duo tried to escape with a red colour kit bag but were chased and overpowered by the police team led by Sub-Inspector Ajaypal Singh.
During their search in the presence of DSP (Narcotics) Tejinderpal Singh, the police seized two packets containing 3-kg heroin and 1-kg ICE from their possession, besides four mobile phones and a bike from them.
A case under Sections 21, 22, 25, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against the two in this connection. They did not have any previous criminal record. They were nabbed for the first time, said SSP Satinder Singh. They were in police custody till May 8.
