3 kg of heroin seized from border village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 24

The BSF and Punjab Police launched a joint search operation on Sunday in the fields of farmer Mehtab Singh, Sarpanch of Rajoke village.

Preetinder Singh, DSP Bhikhiwind, said that a packet was dropped by a drone that came from the Pakistan side. The DSP said that the weight of the packet was 3.7 kg. It contained 3 kg of heroin.

The Khalra police registered a case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act read with Sections 10,11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act 1934, against unidentified persons. Police is conducting investigations in the case to nab the accused, added the DSP.

#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran