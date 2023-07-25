3 kg of heroin seized from border village

Tarn Taran, July 24
The BSF and Punjab Police launched a joint search operation on Sunday in the fields of farmer Mehtab Singh, Sarpanch of Rajoke village.
Preetinder Singh, DSP Bhikhiwind, said that a packet was dropped by a drone that came from the Pakistan side. The DSP said that the weight of the packet was 3.7 kg. It contained 3 kg of heroin.
The Khalra police registered a case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act read with Sections 10,11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act 1934, against unidentified persons. Police is conducting investigations in the case to nab the accused, added the DSP.
#Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
One more arrested over Manipur viral video of woman paraded naked
The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted be...