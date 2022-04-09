3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

A CCTV grab of the clash at the Vallah vegetable market.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 8

A minor argument over crates used for keeping fruits and vegetables turned ugly when members of two groups clashed with each other at the Vallah vegetable market here on Friday. Three persons from both groups, identified as Rashpal Singh of Fatehgarh Shukarchak village, Vijay Sharma of Tehsilpura and Zimmy Singh of Vallah, were injured in the incident.

The police said a case had been registered and further investigations were under progress. Around eight unidentified persons were booked in the assault case and raids were on to nab them.

The incident was highlighted when a CCTV grab of the incident went viral on social platform. While talking to mediapersons at Sri Guru Ram Das Hospital at Vallah, former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu condemned the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He was visiting the hospital to meet a Khemkaran firing incident victim.

The police said the three injured persons worked as labourers with two traders in the Vallah vegetable market. They clashed when one of them claimed that plastic crates, which Rashpal and Vijay were having, belonged to them. This led to an argument which soon turned ugly when they attacked each other with sharp-edged weapons. Rashpal, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to hospital.

The police said the accused would be arrested soon while a case under Sections 323, 506, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered. The police said relevant sections of the IPC would be added to the case once the medical examination reports of the victims came back.

