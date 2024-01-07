3 loot Rs 80K from SBI Customer Service Centre

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 6

Three unidentified persons looted an SBI Customer Service Centre located on the Batala road in broad daylight here today. The suspects were carrying a pistol and sharp weapons. According to victim Prem Kumar, who runs the centre, the suspects decamped with Rs 80,000 cash, his purse and a mobile phone. Ironically, Vijay Nagar Chowki is just 100 metres away from the spot where the service centre is located.

Varinder Singh Khosa, ACP, North, said three armed persons entered the centre around 1 pm, threatened its owner Prem Kumar and looted cash from him. The ACP said the police was analysing footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to find clues about the perpetrators of the crime. He said a case had been registered in this connection.

The victim told the police that he was alone when the suspects entered the centre, pointed a pistol and sharp weapons at him and threatened to kill him if he did not handover cash to them.