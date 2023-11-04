3-member SIT formed to probe gambling racket

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has constituted a three-member special investigating team (SIT) to probe into the gambling racket busted by the city police at a farm house located on the Loharaka road here six days ago.

The police had arrested 21 gamblers from the spot and recovered Rs 41 lakh. The police had also recovered a cash counting machine from the house. Among those arrested included residents from Tarn Taran, Batala and Ludhiana.

The incident became a talk of the town and it was alleged that the amount seized was much higher. Refuting allegations the police said the entire raid was videographed. The reports reached the higher ups after a local MLA took up the issue with the government and top police officials. The SIT would be led by AIG (Crime) Richa Aginihotri while DSP (Crime), Tarn Taran, Kanwaljeet Singh, and Inspector Amandeeep Singh (Crime branch), Jalandhar, would be its other members. A senior police official said that the investigation would be completed in a month.

