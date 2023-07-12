3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 11

The Amritsar police nabbed three members of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and recovered a jammer from the accused. The police claimed that the jammer was being used to prevent cops from reaching them. Two 9-mm and .32 bore pistols were also recovered.

The accused were wanted in the May 21 shooting incident in the Maqboolpura area. Victim Ravneet Singh, alias Sonu, had told the police that on the night of May 21, some unidentified persons had fired at him near the Golden Gate in Amritsar.

The police got a tip-off about the hideouts of the miscreants on July 8. Later, the police team raided the Kosi Kalan area in Mathura which led to the arrest of the main accused Parmdalip Singh, alias Pamma, alias Sukhchain, and his two accomplices — Abhishek Mahajan of Majitha Road, Amritsar, and Sonu Goswami of Mathura.

The police recovered two pistols, a motorcycle, an adapter, a jammer and a mobile phone from the accused. Earlier, the police arrested two shooters of the Bhagwanpuria gang, including Kunal Mahajan and Bhupinder Singh, from Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 28 in the same case. Police officials have also arrested Ajit Kumar of Batala on May 30 and Suraj of Batala on June 2 in the case. The police also got remand of Simarjit Singh, alias Jujhar, of Pilibhit, UP, who was already in a jail.

ADCP Abhimanyu Rana said an adapter and a jammer were recovered from the accused. The jammer jams the networks in an area of 100 feet around it. The police said the accused brought it from Delhi and Ankush Brahmin, who is based in Australia, had arranged it for them.

During the investigation, the police found that two members: Rithik Raili of Sharifpura and Ankush Kumar of Chheharta, were currently residing in Australia and providing financial assistance, arms, vehicles and shelter to the gang members while on the run. The duo is also wanted in some police cases.

The police had also arrested the minor brother of Hrithik Raili on July 8.

