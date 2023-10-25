Tarn Taran: 3 miscreants held for firing at cops

Tarn Taran, October 24
The Bhikhiwind police have managed to arrest three persons, who attempted to flee after firing at a police party headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Vaid Parkash on Monday evening.
Preetinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bhikhwind, said the suspects had been identified as Gurpreet Singh Nikka, Daljit Singh and Rakesh Kumar Sonu, all residents of Kacha Pakka village in the district.
The DSP said the police party signalled three motorcycle-borne suspects to stop at the Khalra road.
One of the suspects riding pillion on the bike opened fire at the police party. However, the policemen managed to arrest the suspects and recover one pistol and sharp weapon (Datar) from them. The motorcyle was also impounded by the police.
The suspects were booked under Sections 307, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...