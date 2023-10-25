Tarn Taran: 3 miscreants held for firing at cops

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 24

The Bhikhiwind police have managed to arrest three persons, who attempted to flee after firing at a police party headed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Vaid Parkash on Monday evening.

Preetinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Bhikhwind, said the suspects had been identified as Gurpreet Singh Nikka, Daljit Singh and Rakesh Kumar Sonu, all residents of Kacha Pakka village in the district.

The DSP said the police party signalled three motorcycle-borne suspects to stop at the Khalra road.

One of the suspects riding pillion on the bike opened fire at the police party. However, the policemen managed to arrest the suspects and recover one pistol and sharp weapon (Datar) from them. The motorcyle was also impounded by the police.

The suspects were booked under Sections 307, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

