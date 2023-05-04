3 miscreants target scrap dealer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

A scrap dealer, Ajay Mahajan alias Rinku, was looted by three unidentified armed persons on the Tarn Taran road here on Tuesday. He was present in his shop when the scooter-borne miscreants arrived there.

Two of them went inside and their third accomplice waited on the scooter. The two armed accused snatched Rs 46,000 from him at gunpoint and fled the spot. The Division C police registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC against unidentified persons and started investigation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-I) said the police had identified one of the suspects and further probe was on to arrest them.

Rinku, a resident of Raja Enclave located on Batala Road, told the police that he was a scrap dealer and owned a shop on the Tarn Taran road. He said around 10.30 am on Tuesday, he was present in his shop when three unidentified persons came on a scooter. The accused had their faces covered with cloth. He said two of them entered the shop and pointed pistols at him, asking him to hand over the cash. He said he took out Rs 45,000 and coins to tune of Rs 1,000 from the cash box.

Jayant Puri, SHO, Division C police station, said they had scanned the footage the CCTV cameras in the area and found clues about the identification of one of the suspects. He said investigations were in progress and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.