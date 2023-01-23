3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 22

Three months after a youth died allegedly by consuming some drugs, the police have now booked his cousin on the charge of murder.

The case was registered following the final postmortem report received by the Majitha Road police here two days ago. The report suggested that the deceased, identified as Manjit Singh, alias Mintu (21), had died as a result of homicidal smothering. Earlier, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC in the incident.

Now, a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against his cousin Jarnail Singh, a resident of Uttam Nagar area. He is yet to be arrested.

Jaswant Singh, father of the victim who runs a tea stall near Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, told the police that his son used to sell headgear (patka) near the Golden Temple. He said on October 14 last year, his son came to him and demanded money as he could not find even a single customer on that day. He said in the meantime, his sister-in-law Amarjit Kaur and her son Jarnail Singh, who works as a helper at GND Hospital, came and demanded money from Manjit Singh. The accused gave some drugs to his son following which his health deteriorated and he died in the hospital during treatment. Following his complaint, the police initiated inquest proceedings and took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem.

Harinder Singh, SHO, Majitha Road police station, said in the previous report given on October 17 last year, the doctors suggested that the victim had died of asphyxia as a result of smothering. “Now, in the final report which we received a couple of days ago it was revealed that there were injury marks around the deceased’s mouth and nostrils which suggested homicidal smothering caused by some other person. Therefore a murder case was registered against Jarnail Singh as per the statement of the victim’s father,” he said.

He said further investigations were in progress. The accused would be arrested soon for further probe.

Accused yet to be arrested