 3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • 3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Six more nominated; Sections 420, 120-B added to the FIR

3 months on, police fail to crack Sajanpreet kidnapping case

Sajanpreet Singh. File photo



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 14

Even after a lapse of over three months and arrest of five suspects, the police have failed to recover Sajanpreet Singh who was allegedly thrashed and kidnapped by fake travel agents in Jandiala. The family members were dejected over the police probe so far.

During investigation, the police have nominated six more persons, adding more sections to the FIR. Those nominated were identified as Dalbir Singh, Mandeep Kaur, Davinder Kaur of Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran, Gurpinder Singh of Modikhana in Jandiala Guru and Ravisher Sigh of Jania village. They were yet to be arrested.

The police had amended the FIR and added Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC to the case. Earlier, the police had registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC against eight persons.

“Despite the arrest of prime accused and their confession that they had thrashed Sajanpreet Singh, the police failed to find his whereabouts,” said victim’s brother Gurmit Singh, a resident of Jalalabad in Tarn Taran.

The police have arrested five persons – Gurinderpal Singh alias Bholu, Kulwinder Kaur aka Kinder, Gursahib Singh of Jania village, Manga Singh of Jandiala Guru and Ranjit Kaur of Varana village in Vairowal in Tarn Taran — in the case so far. They were currently lodged in jails. The police presented a challan against them in the court recently. The police had also booked and arrested Gurinderpal’s father Amrik Singh and mother Jasbir Kaur. However, they were later acquitted in the case during the probe.

Sajandeep was allegedly thrashed and kidnapped by illegal travel agents on May 1 when he went to demand his money back from the suspects. On the complaint of Gurmit Singh, the police had booked Gurinerpal Singh, alias Bholu, his wife Kulwinder Kaur, Ravi Singh, Saba Singh, and Amrik Singh, all of Janiyan village in Jandiala; Ranjit Kaur of Varana village in Tarn Taran; and Dalbir Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur; and Davinder Kaur, all of Tarn Taran.

The complainant had alleged that Gurinderpal and Kulwinder were his relatives who introduced them to other accused. He alleged the accused demanded Rs 17 lakh for sending Sajanpreet to Canada. They gave token money and the remaining was transferred in various bank accounts. But they failed to send Sajandeep to Canada even one year after taking the money.

On May 1, Sajandeep went to Gurbinderpal and Kulwinder at Janiyan village to get back the money, but didn’t return. When we went there, we found the house locked. Villagers told them that the couple along with other accused thrashed Sajandeep, bundled him into a car and fled away.

Gurmit Singh said they would be forced to knock the doors of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the police had failed to find Sajanpreet even after three months of his disappearance. The police also failed to arrest the remaining suspects who were nominated following the probe.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Rain mayhem: 51 killed in a day in Himachal, 14 of them in Shimla landslips

2
Punjab

Rain fury: Pong dam records highest ever inflows, water level goes 5 ft above top mark

3
Punjab

Terror module busted in Punjab day before Independence Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital

5
Jalandhar

Body of technician stuck in 70-foot pit for 45 hours retrieved in Jalandhar

6
Himachal

Himachal rain fury: Heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line damaged; portion of track left hanging after landslip

7
Diaspora

Indo-Canadian real-estate mogul Daljit Thind honoured with Order of British Columbia

8
Diaspora

Sikh recruit with turban, beard graduates from elite US Marine Corps

9
Himachal

Monsoon fury: Battered by rain, Himachal crumbles; 48 lives lost in day, 13 in Shimla alone

10
Himachal

No cultural programmes at Independence Day functions in Himachal: CM Sukhu

Don't Miss

View All
Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

Top News

Path for solution in Manipur will be found through peace: PM Modi says in his I-D speech

In his Indepencence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement

Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

One more body recovered from debris of Shimla temple, death toll in Himachal Pradesh rains since Monday rises to 52

In total, 15 bodies have been recovered since Monday - 10 at...

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam

DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, attacks Centre

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre

Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...


Cities

View All

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

Punjabi singer Manpreet Singh Singga booked for hurting religious sentiments

BRTS crisis: Even 7 years after launch, Metro bus service yet to be streamlined

Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Another terror module busted, 5 plotting targeted killings held

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Renewable energy subsidy for City Beautiful goes south

Rising Immoral Trafficking cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for norms to run spa centres in Chandigarh

Mohali cops brace for morcha protest today

Probe appointment, reinstatement cases: Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Ghaggar river in spate again

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

Top court extends deadline on bike-taxi aggregator policy

96-yr-old Partition victim fondly remembers Peshawari Pathans

Probe bribery complaints at SDM offices: Atishi to CS

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Security up ahead of Independence Day in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After 42-hour operation body of tech helper found

Inspector Manmohan Singh to get Police Medal

Residents of 15 villages asked to vacate houses

Jalandhar District gets 17 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

Primary, pre-primary enrolments in government schools up 13-15%, district on top

24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, total now 75

Exotic dragon fruit catches farmers fancy, PAU upbeat

Sutlej swells again, villagers on vigil

Burglar hacks 60-yr-old to death, nabbed

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Four fresh dengue cases, count reaches 95 in Patiala district

Martyrs’ memorial inaugurated at Sirhind

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hand over cheques to flood-affected farmers

Teachers question national flag ‘diktat’ in Patiala district

Photo exhibition on partition horrors