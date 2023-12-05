3 nabbed with 1 kg of heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 4

The Khemkaran police arrested two persons during patrolling in the area on Sunday and recovered 570 grams of heroin, Rs 2.25 lakh drug money and a pistol from them. In a separate incident, the Khalra police arrested a motorcyclist and recovered 510 grams of heroin from him.

SSP Ashwani Kapur said the two suspects arrested by the Khemkaran police had been identified as Gurmej Singh, a resident of Mehindipur, and Major Singh, a resident of Masatgarh. Their two accomplice Angrej Singh and Arashdeep Singh managed to flee from the spot. The suspects were booked under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the NDPS Act and provisions of the Arms Act by the police.

The SSP further said a motorcyclist identified as Vishaldeep Singh, alias Vishal, a resident of Sankattra village, was arrested by the Valtoha police team with 510 grams of heroin by SHO Balwinder Singh. The suspect was booked under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act The SSP warned anti-social elements to mend their ways and join the mainstream of society.

#Tarn Taran