3 nabbed with 282-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 20

Three car-borne miscreants were arrested by Chabal police and 282 grams of heroin recovered from their possession on Sunday.

The police said the accused had been identified as Gursahib Singh of Padhri Kalan, Jatinder Singh and Gurjant Singh of Sohal village.

A police team was patrolling the area when a car was spotted near Bhojranwala village under suspicious circumstances and was signalled to stop. Heroin was seized during a search of the car.