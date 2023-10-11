3 operatives of US-based gangster Harpreet Happy caught in Amritsar, weapons seized

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

Amritsar rural police in a joint operation with city police and State Special Operation Cell on Wednesday arrested three operatives of US-based notorious criminal Harpreet Singh alias Happy planning target killings in Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrest of Jaswinder Singh of Ramdas, Lovepreet Singh of Pandori village (Ramdas) and Gurpartap Singh of Jassar village (Ramdas). The police also booked their three unknown accomplices in the FIR. The police have recovered two pistols, three magazines and 11 bullets from their possession. They were produced before Ajnala Sub division court which sent them to police remand for further interrogation.

The police officials revealed that Happy, who originally hailed from Pachhia village in Ramdas area here, and his two accomplices Harbir Singh and Navroop Singh, also from Ramdas, who were currently living in USA were in touch with Pakistan-based Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, a member of Babar Khalsa International outfit. Rinda was designated as terrorist by the Indian government.

An FIR has been registered under Section 13, 17, 18 and 20 of The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Section 25 of Arms Act and Sections 109, 115 and 120- B of Indian Penal Code at the Ajnala police station.

The FIR stated that the group had recently received a consignment of weapons from across the Indo-Pak border and were planning to target various prominent political and socio-religious leaders in different parts of Punjab.

Police said an informer told that armed persons were roaming in a Swift car bearing number PB-46-AD-6236 in the area for targeting people of a particular community. Following this, a naka was laid near Hartej Hospital in city and police arrested Jaswinder, Lovepreet and Gurpartap.

Earlier, the Punjab police busted two similar modules on August 13 and 14.

