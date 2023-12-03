3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 2

The police arrested three car-borne suspects with 3.1 kg of heroin from Bhikhiwind on Saturday. One of their associates managed to escape from the spot.

Ashwani Kapur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), while addressing a press conference here today, said three drug smugglers arrested by the police were identified as Arashdeep Singh, Arashdeep Singh Arash and Jugbir Singh. Their accomplice, who managed to escape from the spot, was identified as Gurlal Singh Gabbar. The four suspects are residents of Mehandipur village.

The SSP said smugglers were going from Amritsar side to Bhikhiwind in a Swift car when the police signalled them to stop the vehicle, but they tried to flee from the naka. The trio was nabbed by the police. Their accomplice Gurlal Singh escaped from the spot. During search, the police recovered 3.1 kg of heroin from the car.

“Raids are on to nab the absconding drug smuggler. The suspects have been booked under Sections 21-C, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act by the Bhikhiwind police,” the SSP said .

In other incident, Ranjit Singh, resident of Marimegha village, was arrested with 255 gm of heroin by the Khalra police on Friday.

#Tarn Taran