3 peddlers held with narcotics, drug money

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 19

The police have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 100-gm heroin along with Rs 5.17 lakh from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Lovepreet Singh of Ghumanpura area, Sukhchain Singh of Basarke Gilla village and Varinder Singh of Bal Sikander village. They were travelling in a car which was also impounded along with a .32 bore pistol from them. The accused used the car for delivering the contraband.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said the accused used to work for notorious drug peddler Billa, a resident of Jathaul village, who is currently lodged in Jammu Jail.

He said the trio was arrested for the first time though they had been involved in the illegal drug trade for quite some time now. He said they would be produced in a court tomorrow.

The ADCP said a police team of Maqboolpura signalled a car (HR26-CH-7077) during the checking of vehicles. There were three occupants in the car. The accused tried to reverse the car in their attempt to escape, but it got stuck following which the police team nabbed them.

A case was registered against them.