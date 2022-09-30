3 pose as gangsters to extort money, booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 29

The Jandiala police have booked three persons who allegedly used to extort money from people after posing as gangsters. They were identified as Prabhjit Singh of Jotisar Colony, Jandiala Guru, Pritpal Singh of Rampur Bhootwind in Vairowal and Gurdeep Singh of Gehri Mandi village.

The police said they had a specific input that the accused threatened people at gunpoint. The police got a tip-off that they were present in the Jandiala Guru area and were waiting for an opportunity to commit a crime. The informer told the police to raid in the area of Dharad village or at the Gehrimandi railway phatak to nab the suspects. The police said a case has been registered and raids were on to nab them.