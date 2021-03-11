3 prisoners from Pakistan released

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

Three prisoners of Pakistan origin were released from the Central Jail in Amritsar. They had crossed over through the Attari-Wagah border. This was under the gesture to promote mutual understanding between India and Pakistan.

At the Attari-Wagah border, the Pakistani prisoners were handed over by the Border Security Force (BSF) to the Pak Rangers’ officer in the presence of Customs, Immigration and district administration officials from both sides of the border.

Those who returned to their homes have been identified as Adnan Ali, son of Mansha of Arsal Nagar, district Kasur Pakistan; Mohammad Latif, son of Mashooq Ali of Abadi Sadar, district Okara, Punjab (Pakistan); and Mohammad Saif, son of Ilahi Baksh of Abadi Nagar, district Okara, Pakistan.

The three prisoners entered Indian territory after illegally crossing over the barbed wire fence and were arrested by the BSF.