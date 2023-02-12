3 research books released at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 11

The Centre on Studies in Sri Guru Granth Sahib organised a daylong seminar dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh and the four Sahibzadas on “Soorbeerta te Sidak di Lasani Dastaan: Char Sahibzadian di Shahadat” and released three research books published by the centre.

Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Legislative Assembly, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Amarjit Singh, centre’s director, gave details about the research work being done. The opening remarks were delivered by Prof Sarbjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs. The first speaker was Dr Prabhjot Kaur, former principal, Gurmat College, Patiala, who introduced the context of the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas. The second speaker Dr Jasbir Singh Sabar spoke of the historical significance of their martyrdom. In his address, Sandhwan urged the Sikh community to follow the teachings given by gurus. The three research books published by the centre were released on the occasion. Sandhwan presented a cheque for Rs 5,00,000 to Prof Sarbjot Singh Behl. The three books document eyewitness accounts of the survivors of Partition in 1947.