3 research books released at GNDU

Amritsar, February 11
The Centre on Studies in Sri Guru Granth Sahib organised a daylong seminar dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh and the four Sahibzadas on “Soorbeerta te Sidak di Lasani Dastaan: Char Sahibzadian di Shahadat” and released three research books published by the centre.
Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Speaker, Punjab Legislative Assembly, was the chief guest on the occasion. Dr Amarjit Singh, centre’s director, gave details about the research work being done. The opening remarks were delivered by Prof Sarbjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs. The first speaker was Dr Prabhjot Kaur, former principal, Gurmat College, Patiala, who introduced the context of the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas. The second speaker Dr Jasbir Singh Sabar spoke of the historical significance of their martyrdom. In his address, Sandhwan urged the Sikh community to follow the teachings given by gurus. The three research books published by the centre were released on the occasion. Sandhwan presented a cheque for Rs 5,00,000 to Prof Sarbjot Singh Behl. The three books document eyewitness accounts of the survivors of Partition in 1947.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...