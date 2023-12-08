3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

Tarn Taran, December 7
SSP Ashwani Kapur transferred three SHOs and 10 other police personnel on administrative grounds in the district on Thursday. The three inspector rank police officers— Harinder Singh, Ganagdeep Singh and Gurwinder Singh— working in the Police Lines have been transferred as the SHO of Chabal, Tarn Taran City, and Verowal, respectively.
A police spokesman said that Inspector Rajinder Singh, SHO Chabal, has been transferred to the Police Lines, Inspector Kawaljit Rai, in-charge Traffic Police, Tarn Taran, has been transferred as the SHO, Central Jail, police station Goindwal Sahib. Sub-Inspector Baljit Kaur, in-charge, PCR, Tarn Taran, has been made in-charge traffic staff and sub-inspector Sunita Rani, who was SHO Verowal, has been made in-charge, PCR, Tarn Taran. SI Avtar Singh, SHO, Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, has been made in charge Economic Offence Wing, Tarn Taran.
The other police personals transferred are ASI Kultar Singh to Police Lines, ASI Sanjiv Kumar as in-charge Court Branch, and ASI Lakhwinder Singh to Sadar Police, Tarn Taran. ASI Manpreet Singh under transfer has been ordered to continue as in-charge of police post, Rajoke, and under transfer ASI Naridner Singh has been appointed as in-charge of police post Algon Kothi. The transferred officials have been ordered to join their place of posting with immediate effect.
