3 smuggle tramadol tablets, nabbed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 18

The CIA staff of the police on Sunday nabbed three persons for allegedly smuggling banned tramadol tablets. The police have confiscated 9,500 tablets along with Rs 40,000 in cash from their possession.

Those arrested were identified as Varinder Singh, alias Ghuchho, of Chabba, Princepal Singh and Vicky, alias Laddu, of Fateh Singh Colony. A case under Sections 22-C, 27-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Sultanwind police station against them. Investigation is being carried out in the case.

The police had received a tip-off that Varinder Singh was involved in peddling of tramadol tablets, following which he was nabbed. His arrest led to the seizure of 5,000 tramadol tablets and Rs 40,000 in drug money. During interrogation, he confessed to having delivered a consignment to Princepal Singh and Vicky. The police teams raided the houses of Princepal and Vicky following which they were arrested. Varinder also used to supply the tablets to certain medical stores in the city.

He told the police that he used to procure the tablets from a pharmaceutical firm in Gujarat. Amandeep Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, said investigation was being carried out to identify his links in the firm, from where he used to procure the tablets. His backward and forward links are being established.

