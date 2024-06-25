3 snatchers held with pistol, bike

Amritsar, June 24
Acting on a tip-off, the Chheharta police arrested three snatchers identified as Harmandeep Singh, Varinder Singh and Bikramjit Singh here on Sunday.
During search, the police recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol along with four rounds from their possession. The bike on which they were travelling was also snatched from someone.
The police said they got specific information that the suspects were habitual offenders and used to rob people on gunpoint. The informer told the police that the suspects were coming towards the Amritsar-Attari bypass road from Kale village.
A naka was laid and three motorcycle-borne youth were signalled to stop, but they tried to flee. However, a police team chased the suspects and managed to overpower them. A case under the Arms Act and robbery was registered against the trio.
