3 stubble burning cases reported in Tarn Taran district

Tarn Taran, September 30
The district reported three stubble burning cases on Friday. A criminal case has been registered against two brothers, while a fine has been imposed in other two cases. According to information, two brothers — Vikramjit Singh and Yadwinder Singh — residents of Khairdinke village have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC.
Dr Gurkirpal Singh, veterinary officer, Chabal, and officer for the Gandiwind cluster in his complaint to the Chabal police said that the two were accused of burning paddy straw in their fields. The accused were absconding. Meanwhile, fine was imposed on two others for violating the stubble burning norms in Khadoor Sahib block. Surjit Singh of Sanghar Kalan was fined Rs 5,000 Narinderpal Singh of Sanghar Kot was imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 for burning straw.
#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Stubble Burning #Tarn Taran
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Let us not normalise whatever is happening in Canada: Jaishankar
EAM advocates contacts between two governments to resolve is...
Envoy prevented from entering Glasgow gurdwara
High Commission reports matter to police
RBI extends deadline for exchange of Rs 2K notes till October 7
96% of notes back with banks
After Kukis, even Meiteis turn against Manipur CM
NIA nabs second accused in border conspiracy case