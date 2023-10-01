3 stubble burning cases reported in Tarn Taran district

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 30

The district reported three stubble burning cases on Friday. A criminal case has been registered against two brothers, while a fine has been imposed in other two cases. According to information, two brothers — Vikramjit Singh and Yadwinder Singh — residents of Khairdinke village have been booked under Section 188 of the IPC.

Dr Gurkirpal Singh, veterinary officer, Chabal, and officer for the Gandiwind cluster in his complaint to the Chabal police said that the two were accused of burning paddy straw in their fields. The accused were absconding. Meanwhile, fine was imposed on two others for violating the stubble burning norms in Khadoor Sahib block. Surjit Singh of Sanghar Kalan was fined Rs 5,000 Narinderpal Singh of Sanghar Kot was imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 for burning straw.

