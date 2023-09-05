3 teachers from Tarn Taran to be honoured at state-level function

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, September 4

Three teachers from Tarn Taran district have been included in the list of 80 released by the Director, Secondary Education, Punjab, on Monday who are to be honoured at a state-level function to be organised on Teacher’s Day at Moga.

Sources in the Education Department said that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would be the chief guest at the function while Harjot Bains, Education Minister, would preside.

Ravinder Kaur, Principal of Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran, Nirmaljit Kaur, teacher at Government Elementary School, Dhota, would be given the state award under State Teacher Award category and Rupinderjit Singh, computer teacher, Government Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Beler Khurd, would be awarded under the Young Teacher Award category. It is the first time when the state awardees for the year 2020, 2021 and 2022 have been invited by the Education Department to attend the function and invitations have been posted to them.

Dr Inderjit Singh Dhami, state award winner of 2022, has welcomed the decision of the Education Department.

Photos (file) Ravinder Kaur, Nirmaljit Kaur and Rupinderjit Singh who are to be honoured on Teacher’s Day.

