3 vehicle lifters nabbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 6

Chheharta police have arrested two vehicle lifters identified as Nishan Singh of Arjan Nagar Batha and Prabhjot Singh of Guru Amardass Colony, Naraingarh and recovered three bikes from them.

A case under Section 379, 411, 473 of Indian Penal Code was registered against them. They were brought on police remand for further interrogation. Tushar Gupta, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the police was holding a checkpoint at Naraingarh Chowk when the duo were arrested with a stolen motorcycle. The preliminary interrogation led to the recovery of two more bikes. The police said they were likely to make more seizures during their further interrogation.

Meanwhile, Division C police also arrested a vehicle lifter identified as Malook Singh of Satnam Nagar on Jhabal road. The police confiscated a bike and five scooters from him.

Police said the police team intercepted Malook Singh near Chuharberi chowk. When police signalled him to stop, he tried to sped away but was arrested by the police team. The police seized a scooter without registration number plate from him at that time. He was produced in the court and brought on police remand and his questioning led to the recovery of a bike and four scooters from his possession. —