3 weeks after elderly man’s death, case filed

Amritsar, June 20

Days after an elderly man, Baldev Singh (67), a resident of Kaleke village falling under the Khalchian police station, was beaten to death over a dispute, the police have registered a murder case in the case.

The case was registered following an autopsy report which confirmed critical injuries in the ribs leading to difficulty in breathing and later caused his death. The police booked Sajjan Singh along with three unidentified persons. No arrest has been made so far, said Jasbir Singh, SHO, Khalchian police station, adding that raids were on to nab the suspects.

Harmanpreet Singh, an Army man posted in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), said on June 2, his wife informed him that his father Baldev Singh was very ill. Following this, he immediately took leave and arrived home on the same day, but his father had already died.

He said the family members told him that at around 9.30 pm on June 1, Sajjan Singh was quarrelling with his grandmother Dalbir Kaur and Baldev Singh had gone to intervene and save her. He said during this Sajjan and his accomplices brutally thrashed his father Baldev Singh who returned home. He said the next day he died in the afternoon. He said they also got a CCTV footage of the incident in which the accused were seen beating up Baldev Singh.

Harmanpreet lodged a complaint with the police. SHO Jagir Singh said following the post-mortem examination report, the police booked Sajjan and his unidentified accomplices and raids were on to nab them.

