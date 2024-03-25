3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

Three women belonging to Madhya Pradesh decamped with a purse of a woman devotee from the Golden Temple complex here yesterday. The suspects were arrested later after their identification with the help of the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the shrine.

The suspects were identified as Sunita Rani, Khushbu and Ramsaki, all residents of Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh. The police said a case under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC was registered against the trio.

Rajinder Kaur complained to the police that yesterday, she had come to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. Around 4.30 pm, she entered a sarowar in the women section to take bath near Gurdwara Dukh Bhanjani Beri Sahib. The complainant said on coming out of the sarovar, she found her purse missing. It contained Rs 8,500 in cash along with her important documents and identity cards. She said it also had a small purse of her daughter-in-law that contained Rs 6,000 in cash and other documents.

The complainant said she noticed three women rushing outside the gurdwara. The complainant said she followed them, but due to huge rush of devotees, the suspects managed to flee from langar hall. Later, she lodged a complaint with the police and the SGPC authorities in the complex.

While scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the shrine, officials noticed movement of the women who were arrested by the police. The police recovered the purse along with cash from their possession.

