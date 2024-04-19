30 phones seized at Amritsar Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

Instances of mobile phones and other prohibited material being caught in the high security Amritsar Central Jail continue. In the latest, the central jail authorities confiscated 30 mobile phones, including 18 touch phones along with 24 sim cards, a headphone and a charger during a surprise inspection yesterday.

Islamabad police have booked over 24 inmates after the seizure. A complaint was lodged by the jail’s Assistant Superintendent Prabhdayal Singh. He said during the surprise search the police seized the prohibiteditems. With this the number of mobile phone seized from the jail has already crossed the 350 mark since January.

Recently, a jail cop was also arrested for sneaking contraband inside the jail.

The police have already set up a special investigating team led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Darpan Ahluwalia to probe into the slipping of mobiles inside jails.

Meanwhile, an inmate identified as Lovejit Singh of Dhun Dhaiwala village in Tarn Taran, now residing in Guru Ki Wadali, was found possessing 42gm of opium. He had entered the jail after a hearing, when the jail authorities seized the narcotic during a search. A separate case under sections c18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Prison Act was registered against him.

