31 candidates in election fray as nine more file papers in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 14

With nine more aspirants who are contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar constituency filing their papers here on Tuesday, the total number of candidates who are in the poll fray, has increased to 31.

Prominent among those who filed their candidature today include Iman Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) and Paras Joshi. Iman Singh is the son of SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann. Paras Joshi is the son of SAD candidate Anil Joshi. Paras is a covering candidate for his father. Family members of other candidates have also submitted their papers as covering candidates.

Resham Singh, an independent candidate backed by actor-activist Sonia Mann, has submitted his papers. Even though Sonia Mann was considered close to AAP leadership and was once touted as a Lok Sabha aspirant from here, she presently has announced to support Resham Singh.

Other independent candidates include Renu Bala, a homemaker; her husband Jaspal Masih, a trader; Satbir Singh, a 64-year-old commission agent; Dilbagh Singh, a self-employed person with no educational qualification; Prithvi Pal, a 66-year-old pensioner and Harjinder Pal, a retired teacher.

The process of filing nominations for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 1 ended today. The district election officials stated that a scrutiny of the nominations would be conducted on May 15 after which a final list would be prepared.

The candidates wishing to withdraw from the contest would be able to do so till May 17. Meanwhile, observers appointed by the Election Commission of India held a meeting with officials involved in the poll process today. The election observers include A Radhavinod Sharma (General), Shweta Shrimali (Police) and Ganesh Sudakar (Expenditure). The election observers asked the assistant returning officers (AROs) and assistant expenditure observers of each assembly segment to ensure compliance with ECI guidelines.

