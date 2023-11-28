31-year-old who died in Canada cremated

Tarn Taran, November 27
The body of Harbhej Singh (31), a resident of Mianwind in Verowal, who died of cardiac arrest in Canada on November 4 was cremated in his native village.
Harbhej’s body reached Rajasansi airport on Sunday night. Farmer leader Dial Singh flayed the state government for its failure to provide jobs to the youth in the state as a result of which they have to migrate abroad in search of jobs.
Harbhej Singh’s family was making plans for his marriage. After his schooling eight years back, he had gone to Dubai where he took up the job of a driver and then went to Canada a few months back.
