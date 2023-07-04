318-gm heroin seized; 3 held

Amritsar: The Jandiala police arrested Inderjit Singh of Gopal Nagar in Jandiala Guru and confiscated 265gm of heroin from his possession. The accused was on foot and tried to flee on seeing a police party. He was surrounded and arrested by the police. The Beas police nabbed a man identified as Raj Singh of Jodhe village with 28-gm heroin. The Kathunangal police held Harmit Singh of Majitha with 25 gm of opium. Separate cases under the NDPS act were registered against the accused. TNS
Man abducts girl for second time
Tarn Taran: Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Ahhmadpur village, abducted a teenage girl four days back. The accused had abducted the same girl about two years ago and was facing a criminal case. The case is still in the court. The father of the girl, in his complaint to the Kacha Pakka police, said the accused abducted the girl on the pretext of marriage about four days back. It was noticed by the girl's family on the morning of June 30. The police is investigating the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control
Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...
SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence
Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10
Modi to host virtual SCO summit today
Iran to be accepted as ninth member