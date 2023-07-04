318-gm heroin seized; 3 held

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: The Jandiala police arrested Inderjit Singh of Gopal Nagar in Jandiala Guru and confiscated 265gm of heroin from his possession. The accused was on foot and tried to flee on seeing a police party. He was surrounded and arrested by the police. The Beas police nabbed a man identified as Raj Singh of Jodhe village with 28-gm heroin. The Kathunangal police held Harmit Singh of Majitha with 25 gm of opium. Separate cases under the NDPS act were registered against the accused. TNS

Man abducts girl for second time

Tarn Taran: Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Ahhmadpur village, abducted a teenage girl four days back. The accused had abducted the same girl about two years ago and was facing a criminal case. The case is still in the court. The father of the girl, in his complaint to the Kacha Pakka police, said the accused abducted the girl on the pretext of marriage about four days back. It was noticed by the girl's family on the morning of June 30. The police is investigating the matter.