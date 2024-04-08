320 conferred with degrees at IIM Amritsar convocation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 7

The Indian Institute of Management, Amritsar (IIM Amritsar), hosted its eighth convocation ceremony, awarding degrees to over 320 graduating students. This ceremony celebrated the successful completion of studies for the eighth MBA batch and the second cohorts of the institute’s innovative programs – the MBA-BA, MBA-HR, and EMBA.

In his address, Prof Nagarajan Ramamoorthy, Director, IIM Amritsar, lauded the students’ achievements, highlighting their impressive haul of over 52 awards in national competitions. He said the institute partnered with Kedge Business School and launched a new MSc in Data Science and Management programme offered jointly with IIT Ropar. He expressed his deepest gratitude to the faculty for their dedication and achievements. He acknowledged IIM Amritsar’s success in job placements despite economic challenges, boasting three international placements with the highest CTC reaching a stellar Rs 58.5 lakh per annum.

The ceremony was graced by prominent guests, including chief guest Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Sanjay Gupta, Chairperson, BoG, IIM Amritsar, faculty and staff members of IIM Amritsar.

Earlier, the ceremony kicked off with a warm welcome for Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Sanjay Gupta offered congratulations to the graduating students, acknowledging the hard work that brought them to this moment. However, he emphasized that this is just the beginning. He spoke of the challenges ahead – building careers, starting families, and navigating life’s complexities.

Banwarilal Purohit presented the awards to the students, including Kriti Gupta who secured the gold medal for her outstanding all-round performance within the MBA batch, Harshdeep Singh Sandhanwalia was honoured with the gold medal for achieving the highest scholastic standing among his MBA peers. Mehul Srivastava, Keshav Agarwal and Chetan Malhotra were presented with gold medals for their top scholastic performances in the MBA-BA, MBA-HR and EMBA batches, respectively.

