330 qtl fodder distributed to affected farmers of Patti villages

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 15

Philanthropist Dr SPS Oberoi, patron of the Sarbat Da Bhalla Charitable Trust, donated 330 quintals of maze silage for the animals of the flood-affected area which was distributed among the farmers of Patti area by Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar here on Saturday.

Addressing the farmers and other affected people at Gharunm village here, Laljit Singh Bhullar said as the natural calamity had caused heavy a loss to farmers and other people, extending the helping by Dr Oberoi at this juncture deserved appreciation.

Bhullar said the state government too was determined to give sufficient compensation to the flood-affected people of the state. He said the timely steps taken by the state government stopped the situation from going worse.

