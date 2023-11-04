337 kg spurious khoya seized, destroyed

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 3

Ahead of Diwali festival, a food safety team seized 337 kg of spurious khoya being manufactured at two houses in Manawala village in Ajnala sub-division here today. The inferior quality khoya was being prepared from skimmed milk powder and refined oil.

The team led by Assistant Commissioner Rajinder Pal Singh conducted a raid at the village following a tip-off. The seized khoya was later destroyed and 115 kg of refined oil confiscated while the premises of the two houses were sealed by the department.

The team comprising Food Safety Officers Kamaldeep Kaur, Ashwani Kumar, Amandeep Singh and Sakshi Khosla along with the police raided the village late last evening.

Assistant Commissioner Rajinder Pal Singh said that during the raid, Kuldeep Singh was found making spurious khoya by mixing skimmed milk powder and Vanasapti ghee with the help of grinder. The team found 287 kg of spurious khoya which was destroyed on the spot. The team also seized 105 kg of refined oil, besides 44 kg of skimmed milk which was used as adulterant in making khoya.

The team raided another house owned by Desa Singh who was also making khoya with skimmed milk powder and refined oil. It recovered 50 kg of spurious khoya, which was destroyed, 18 kg of skimmed milk powder and 10 kg of refined oil from the spot. Both the suspect were arrested and a case registered against them at Lopoke police station here.

#Diwali