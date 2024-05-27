Amritsar: 375 residents above 85 yrs, physically challenged cast vote from homes

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 26

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, 375 people in the district have cast their vote at their homes as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. Out of these 292 persons are aged above 85 years and 83 are persons with disabilities (PwD).

District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said Amritsar Central and Amritsar West segments had achieved 100 per cent voting target as all persons in the two categories had cast their votes. He said nine voters in Amritsar Central and 52 in Amritsar West had exercised their right to franchise from their respective homes.

Thori said that the ECI had given the facility to cast votes from home to persons over 85 years and PwD. He said in all, 409 people were allowed to vote from their respective homes as per the ECI guidelines.

Forty-nine from Rajasansi constituency, 29 from Majitha, 26 from Jandiala, 67 from Amritsar North, 52 from Amritsar West, nine from Amritsar Central, 27 from Amritsar East, 33 from Amritsar South, 20 from Attari, and 57 from Baba Bakala segment had exercised their right to vote.

Thori said among 409 voters were nine, who could not cast their vote, as they had died. He said others, who did not cast their vote, were out of station or admitted to hospitals.

