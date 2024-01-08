38 spools of banned kite string seized, one arrested, another absconding

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 7

The police have arrested a man for selling banned synthetic kite string and recovered 30 spools from him. In another case, the police seized eight rolls of Chinese string from a house during a raid following a tip-off. The suspect absconded from the house before the police raid. The rolls were seized from a room on the upper floor of his house.

The Division D police arrested Kuldeep Singh, alias Bhola, of Borianwala Bazaar and recovered 30 rolls of Chinese string from him. Later, he was released on bail. The police got a tip-off that Kuldeep was involved in the illegal sale of banned kite string following which a raid was conducted and he was arrested.

In the second case, the Verka police have booked Gautam Soni, aka Deepu, of Guru Nanak Nagar for alleged indulging in illegal storing and sale of the banned kite string. The police said during patrolling near the Verka bus stop, cops got information that the suspect was selling the banned kite string and had stored it in his house.

Following the tip-off, the police raided his house. Soni was not present at his house. The police found eight spools of the banned string on the upper floor of his house. A case under Sections 188 (for violating the government prohibitory orders) and 336 (for negligent act endangering human life) of the IPC was registered against both the suspects.

