38-year-old oil trader ends his life in Amritsar

Amritsar, April 16

The Cantonment police booked three persons, a including a rice mill owner, on the charges of abetment to suicide after a man committed suicide here yesterday.

The man, identified as Manish Malli (38), a resident of Jujhar Singh Avenue located on Airport road here, ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance. A monetary dispute is stated to be the reason behind the incident.

Those booked have been identified as GS Chatha, reportedly an owner of a rice mill, Harjinder Singh, alias Bobby, and Gurjinder Singh, alias Ballu. Further investigations were on into the matter. However, no arrest has been made so far. Raids were being conducted to nab the suspects, said the police.

Kin of the deceased have requested Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav to provide justice to the family. They alleged that the suspects were influential persons.

Deepika Malli, wife of the deceased, said her husband was a cooking oil trader with Patanjali. She said the suspects procured a huge quantity of oil worth Rs 1.5 crore from the company through Manish and they were not making the payment. Manish made several rounds of their offices, but to no avail. The company was pressuring him for the payment. She alleged that instead of making the payment, the suspects were threatening him.

Harinder Singh, SHO of the Cantonment police station, said a case was registered against the suspects on the statement of the deceased’s wife. Further probe was on to verify the allegations being made by the family.

The police handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem examination today.

