396 centenarians on voter list in Amritsar district

Amritsar, March 20
Among the 15,87,436 voters in the nine assembly segments of the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency, as many as 396 are centenarians. The district election office is likely to roll out special treatment to them on the polling day.
The border district has 11 Assembly segments but its Jandiala Guru and Baba Bakala Assembly segments are clubbed under adjoining Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat.
One of the centenarian voters is Kishan Gopal of Brahm Nagar. His neighbour Rakesh Gupta said no longer he interacts with people. His only daughter is a doctor. He said he never saw him abstaining from casting his vote. Similarly, two centenarian voters are staying on the Batala road. In the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, maximum 74 centenarian voters are staying at Raja Sansi, followed by 64 at Attari, 62 at Majitha, 43 at Amritsar West, 41 at Amritsar North, 39 at Ajnala, 33 at Amritsar Central, both Amritsar South and East has 20 voters each.
According to political experts, these centenarian voters could play a positive role in being ambassadors of election to encourage electorates of all age categories to vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
