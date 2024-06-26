4 accused of firing after brawl near restaurant held from Dalhousie

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 25

The city police have arrested four persons, accused of firing at a local resident outside a restaurant here on the night of June 23, from Dalhousie. The police have also arrested one Vikram Khajooria for helping them escape to Himachal after the incident.

Robin Hans, SHO, Ranjit Avenue said that the police control room (PCR) had received a call on the night of June 23 that some persons had fired with their pistols outside a food joint. Later, the CCTV footage revealed the identities of the accused whose location was traced to Himachal.

The police later sent a team to Dalhousie from where all five persons were arrested and brought to the city. Hans said that a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by a local resident Navchetan was registered in this regard.

He said both parties were having dinner at the restaurant when they had a heated argument. He said when Navchetan and his friends walked out of the place, Mohit, Vivek, Sumit Sharma and Sahil confronted them again in the parking area and fired at them.

