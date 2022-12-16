4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

Amritsar, December 16
The Tarn Taran police on Friday arrested four persons in connection with the RPG attack at Sarhali police station here.
The suspects were nabbed from Chohla Sahib.
DGP Gaurav Yadav will issue a statement later in the day.
