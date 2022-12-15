4 arrested with 70-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

The city police nabbed four drug peddlers and recovered 70 gm heroin in two separate cases here on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh, alias Baba, a resident of Makbulpura, Amritsar, and Dilbagh Singh of Ram Nagar Colony, Majitha Road. The police recovered 20 gram of heroin from them.

In the second case, the accused have been identified as Sukhpal Singh, alias Gulli, of Tirth Nagar and Hira Singh of Makbulpura, Mehta Road.

The police recovered 50 gram of heroin and a motorcycle from them. The police team led by SI Dilbagh Singh, SHO, Maqbulpura police station, arrested Ranjit Singh and Dilbagh Singh and seized the contraband from them. While checking vehicles during the police patrolling, SI Satnam Singh witnessed a black motorcycle. Two persons riding the motorcycle saw a police team and tried to turn back after seeing the police. The cops chased them and asked for identification. The motorcycle riders were identified as Sukhpal Singh, alias Gulli, a resident Tirth Nagar, and Hira Singh, a resident of Maqbulpura. The police recovered 50 gram of heroin from Mehta Road on their information. The accused will be presented in a court and during police remand they would be interrogated thoroughly to find out their backward and forward links. A case under has been registered.