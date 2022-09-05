4 ASIs among 10 booked after prisoner escapes from hospital

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 4

The police are yet to arrest Gurdaspur prisoner Ashish Masih, who escaped from Dr Vidya Sagar Institute of Mental Health here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The local police have booked 10 persons, including four Assistant Sub-Inspectors deputed for his security, in this regard. Others booked include his family members who allegedly helped him flee from the hospital. However, the police authorities said it was not clear how they slipped away from the hospital.

Masih was arrested earlier this year in connection with seizure of hand grenades and tiffin bombs.

Besides Masih, the police have booked ASIs Sukhdev Singh, Gurdev Singh, Surjit Singh and Baljinder Singh. They have been suspended and a departmental action has been initiated against them.

Among others who were booked include Masih’s father Joban Masih and mother Venus Masih, both residents of Gaut Pokhar village in Gurdaspur, Veena of Dalerpur village and Ronika of Sadhwa Jamita village and Ritik.

A case under Sections 223, 224, 225 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against them. No arrest had been made till now in this regard, the police said.

Masih had three cases under the Explosives Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act registered against him in December 2021 and January 2022. He was arrested along with six other suspects in April this year. The Gurdaspur police had seized four hand grenades and a tiffin bomb at Salempur Araya village on the Kalanaur road in December last year.

According to information, he was admitted to the forensic ward of Dr Vidya Sagar Hospital here on August 29 after his mental condition allegedly deteriorated in the jail. Four cops of the Gurdaspur police were deputed for his security in the hospital.

However, he dodged the police party and escaped from the hospital complex.