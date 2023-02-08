4 booked for beating up school bus driver

Tribune News Service

Batala, February 7

The Batala police have booked four persons for beating up the driver of a school bus at Harchowal township near here today.

A bus of Holy Family Convent School, Harchowal, ferrying 35 children was going towards the school around 8.30 am. On way to the school, the bus ran over a pet dog killing it on the spot. The enraged owner of the dog and three of his accomplices reached the spot and started beating up the bus driver.

The bus driver repeatedly told the dog owner that he was not in a position to save the animal.

“Had I tried to save the dog by applying sudden brakes, children would have suffered injuries. However, nobody listened to me. Instead, they humiliated me and later started beating me,” he told a police officer.

SSP Satinder Singh said the police had registered an FIR against all four persons at the Sri-Hargobindpur police station.