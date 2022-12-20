4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Amritsar, December 19
Even after four days of kidnapping of an elderly man, the police are yet to trace the victim who was abducted from Attari by his son on Thursday. A land dispute was reported to be the reason behind the incident.
The victim was identified as Gurnam Singh of Attalgarh village. He along with his another son Jaswant Singh had gone to the tehsil office for registry of a property in his name. Jaswant was injured in the assault when the accused took away Gurnam in a vehicle.
The police had booked Gurnam Singh’s second son Ranjit Singh, his two sons, Gagandeep Singh and Lovejit Singh, Roop Singh, Dilbagh Singh and Kaptan Singh.
Jaswant had told the police that he along with his father had gone to the Attari tehsil office for registry of a land when the accused also reached there. They thrashed them and the accused lifted his elderly father and fled the spot. He said the accused did not want Gurnam Singh to transfer his share of property in his name.
Attari DSP Parvesh Chopra said raids were on to find the victim. “Once the elderly man is produced before the police, we will record the statements and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Visibility drops to 0 in Bathinda and Amritsar; in Agra it i...
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
Roughly 200 bodies are arriving each day at crematorium in C...
3 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Shopian encounter
The encounter takes place at Munjh Marg village
US wants constructive dialogue, not 'war of words' between India and Pakistan
Relations between India and Pakistan have often been straine...
BJP meeting likely next month in Delhi to endorse extension of JP Nadda’s term
Party sources say the BJP national executive will also delib...