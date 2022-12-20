4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 19

Even after four days of kidnapping of an elderly man, the police are yet to trace the victim who was abducted from Attari by his son on Thursday. A land dispute was reported to be the reason behind the incident.

The victim was identified as Gurnam Singh of Attalgarh village. He along with his another son Jaswant Singh had gone to the tehsil office for registry of a property in his name. Jaswant was injured in the assault when the accused took away Gurnam in a vehicle.

The police had booked Gurnam Singh’s second son Ranjit Singh, his two sons, Gagandeep Singh and Lovejit Singh, Roop Singh, Dilbagh Singh and Kaptan Singh.

Jaswant had told the police that he along with his father had gone to the Attari tehsil office for registry of a land when the accused also reached there. They thrashed them and the accused lifted his elderly father and fled the spot. He said the accused did not want Gurnam Singh to transfer his share of property in his name.

Attari DSP Parvesh Chopra said raids were on to find the victim. “Once the elderly man is produced before the police, we will record the statements and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.