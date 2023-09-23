4 from Tarn Taran in U-17 cricket team

Tarn Taran, September 22
Four cricketers of Mamta Niketan School to represent district in under-17 team for the state-level tournament. The selected students are Yuvraj Singh, Varinder Singh, Dilawar Singh and Harsimran Singh. Principal Gurcharan Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life.
