4 from Tarn Taran in U-17 cricket team

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 22

Four cricketers of Mamta Niketan School to represent district in under-17 team for the state-level tournament. The selected students are Yuvraj Singh, Varinder Singh, Dilawar Singh and Harsimran Singh. Principal Gurcharan Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life.

#Cricket #Tarn Taran #Yuvraj Singh