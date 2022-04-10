4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 9

Acting on a tip-off, the Amritsar rural police have nabbed four gangsters among 16 persons from a Dhaba located on the main GT road here.

The police got specific input that several armed persons had gathered at a dhaba and were planning some crime. Following this, a police team led by SHO Beas police station Balkar Singh raided the spot and arrested all suspects. They could not produce any documents regarding the weapons or three cars they were travelling in. — Manoj Thakur, Superintendent of Police (detective)

The police also recovered seven rifles, seven pistols, 14 magazines, 111 bullets and three cars from them. It has been alleged that they used to get illegal and forcible possession of properties. Among the accused are a former personal assistant of a former Baba Bakala municipal councillor.

Those arrested included Balwinder Singh, alias Doni, of Sathiala; Prabhjot Singh of Shero Bagha; Jarmanjit Singh of Jwandpur; Sarpanch Gurdeep Singh of Patti Gobi ki Sathiala; Gurpreet Singh of Balsarai; Navdeep Singh of Kot Mehtab; Rupinder Singh of Fazalpur; Manjinder Singh of Dhardeo; Ranjit Singh of Sathiala; Gagandeep Singh of Tangra; Manpreet Singh of Chambal; Gurpreet Singh of Sathiala; Ravinder Singh of Verka; Gurpreet Singh of Manawala Kalan; Beant Singh of Kotla Buthalgarh; and Vijay of Abohar.

Balwinder Singh and Jarmanjit Singh were associates of Gopi Ghanshampuria gangs, while Manpreet belonged to Sahil Malli gang. Gurpreet Singh was also a gangster and a proclaimed offender. Balwinder had several criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion against him, while Jarmanjit was also wanted in a dacoity case. Manpreet had a murder and an NDPS case against his name, while Gangandeep had a robbery case.

A fresh case under Sections 160, 151, 379, 411, 188, 109, 447, 511, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27-54-59 of the Arms Act was registered against them at the Beas police station here.

Thakur said they were brought on police remand and further investigations were on.